Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,532 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Edison International worth $68,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.