Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,154,889 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,154,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of EQT worth $75,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in EQT by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

