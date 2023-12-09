Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,668 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of PulteGroup worth $67,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

