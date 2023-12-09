Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 59,681 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,681 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Cboe Global Markets worth $69,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $178.56 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

