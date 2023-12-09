Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 599,617 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $69,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PEG opened at $62.57 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

