Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,697 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Exact Sciences worth $71,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

