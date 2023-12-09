Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 94,332 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,437,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,332 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Brixmor Property Group worth $75,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

