Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,833 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $66,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

HII stock opened at $246.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average is $221.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $247.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

