OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Trading Down 0%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34. 558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

