Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Stock Price Down 1%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.35. 5,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

