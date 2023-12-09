Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Down 1.6%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.66. Approximately 16,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 39,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Osisko Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$307.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.91.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.00 million. Osisko Development had a negative net margin of 247.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.4479419 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

