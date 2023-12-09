Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. 4,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.63% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

