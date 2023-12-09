Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 22,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 57,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Owlet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owlet, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Owlet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Owlet by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owlet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owlet by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

