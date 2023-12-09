Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 22,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 57,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
Owlet Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owlet, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Owlet
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Owlet
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.