Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

