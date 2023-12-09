Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys Shares of 60,044 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.