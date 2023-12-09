Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,204 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

