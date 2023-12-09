Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:PGSS) Shares Down 0.2%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 165,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 38,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 53.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,031,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 357,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 123.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 898,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 497,032 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 24.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 777,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 151,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

