PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Trading 30.4% Higher

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Separately, Nomura upgraded PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, engages in production and delivery of energy and solutions business. The company operates through Olefins and Derivatives, Fertilisers and Methanol, Specialties, and Other segments. It offers polymers comprising HDPE blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene.
