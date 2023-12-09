PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Trading 30.4% Higher

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura upgraded PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Stock Performance

About PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

(Get Free Report)

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, engages in production and delivery of energy and solutions business. The company operates through Olefins and Derivatives, Fertilisers and Methanol, Specialties, and Other segments. It offers polymers comprising HDPE blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.