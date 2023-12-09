Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT Raised to $11.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 56.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

PHVS stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -3.29. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

