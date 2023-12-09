Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). Approximately 550,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 474,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market cap of £30.46 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

