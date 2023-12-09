Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Shares Down 8%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report) dropped 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 103,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,415,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

