Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNFGet Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 5,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prime Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

