Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 5,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prime Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
