Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.05 and last traded at C$19.98. 56,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 89,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.91.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.83. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

