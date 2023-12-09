Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 569,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 723,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 419,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
