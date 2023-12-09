Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Trading Down 0.2%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Progress Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRWU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 9.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 162.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Acquisition Company Profile

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.