Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Lands’ End, Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lands’ End in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $267.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lands’ End news, Director John Mcclain purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,225.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lands’ End Company Profile



Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

