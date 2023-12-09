Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Shares Up 0.3%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.32. 15,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 47,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$11.74 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$265.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.54.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

