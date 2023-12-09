Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Shares Up 0.3%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.32. 15,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 47,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$11.74 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 0.3 %
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quipt Home Medical
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.