Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.55.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Repligen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Repligen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Repligen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after acquiring an additional 662,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.