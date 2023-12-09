Reviewing Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) & Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Everi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kings Entertainment Group and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kings Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Everi 13.29% 53.80% 7.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kings Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Everi $821.15 million 1.10 $120.49 million $1.16 9.06

This table compares Kings Entertainment Group and Everi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Kings Entertainment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kings Entertainment Group and Everi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kings Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25

Everi has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.71%. Given Everi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Kings Entertainment Group.

Summary

Everi beats Kings Entertainment Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kings Entertainment Group

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed and transmitted, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming operators with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming operators; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to gaming operators on their casino floors; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance, a anti-money laundering management tool; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and Loyalty platform, a software platform to adopt and deliver new promotional strategies, as well as support and maintenance services. It offers products for the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

