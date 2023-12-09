Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $40.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock worth $797,958. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

