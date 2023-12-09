Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Shares Down 4.8%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 55,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 69,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Rio2 Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Rio2
Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rio2
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.