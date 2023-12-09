Roth Mkm Increases GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Price Target to $18.00

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s current price.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $13.33 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $542.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

