Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $26.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Couchbase Trading Up 4.4 %

Couchbase stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,398.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 467,638 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.