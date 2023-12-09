Royal Bank of Canada Trims Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price to $36.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Verint Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

