Saber Capital Managment LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Saber Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 19.2% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 73,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 52,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,235,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $291,372,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 481,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 128,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.