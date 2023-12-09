Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Seagen worth $72,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $218.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.66 and a 52-week high of $219.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

