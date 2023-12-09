Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Sempra by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Sempra by 31.9% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 41,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Sempra Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

