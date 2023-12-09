Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $42.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SMTC opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.72. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Semtech by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Semtech by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 332,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 114,790 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

