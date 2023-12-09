Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.06.

SHAK opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,524.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

