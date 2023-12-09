Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 65,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 396,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.
Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
