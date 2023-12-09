Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 65,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 396,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.