Shell (LON:SHEL) Shares Up 1.6%

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,525.50 ($31.90) and last traded at GBX 2,520.50 ($31.84). 6,331,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,153,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,481 ($31.34).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,999.36 ($37.89).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,631.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,476.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,194.03%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

