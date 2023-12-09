Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Down 3.1%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Siemens Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

