Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

