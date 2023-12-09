Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Stock Price Up 0%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $88.35. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SSLLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSLLF
Siltronic Trading Up 0.0 %
About Siltronic
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siltronic
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.