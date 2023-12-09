Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,275.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,015.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,941.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,277.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

