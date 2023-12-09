Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,616 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

