Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 367 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 54,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,745,000 after purchasing an additional 193,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $482.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.04.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

