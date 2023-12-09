Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $531.35 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

