Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.