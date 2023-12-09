Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.2 %

HPQ opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

